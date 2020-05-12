New Marvel's Iron Man VR Release Date Announced

✖

Marvel's Iron Man VR officially has a new release date and is set to release for PlayStation VR on July 3rd! The upcoming PlayStation VR title had been delayed indefinitely in part thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it seems like folks won't have to wait too long to get their hands on the Camouflaj-developed title in order to take on Ghost as Tony Stark.

"We are pleased to announce that Marvel's Iron Man VR will release on July 3," Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed earlier today. "Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks!"

SIE Update: We are pleased to announce that Marvel's Iron Man VR will release on July 3. Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks! pic.twitter.com/aVk2khLNEW — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 12, 2020

In case you missed it, the video game was delayed indefinitely back at the beginning of April alongside the delay for The Last of Us Part II. It has, at the time, been expected to release on May 15th. But at the end of April, The Last of Us Part II received a new release date of June 19th, and has since gone gold. This just left Marvel's Iron Man VR to receive a new release date, and, well, here we are. While it might seem like an overall more length delay, the fact of the matter is that, combined with the Ghost of Tsushima delay, there's now a good chunk of time where new PlayStation-exclusive titles are dropping.

As mentioned above, Marvel's Iron Man VR is now set to release for PlayStation VR via PlayStation 4 on July 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming virtual reality video game right here.

What do you think about the new release date? Are you looking forward to Camouflaj's Marvel's Iron Man VR? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.