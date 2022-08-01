Marvel's Midnight Suns: Doctor Strange Gameplay Trailer Released

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been releasing character-specific trailers for a bit now, detailing the histories of the Marvel heroes that feature in it as well as the specific gameplay of each like the recent one for Spider-Man. As expected, new heroes keep getting the spotlight from developer Firaxis Games and 2K, and the newest one just so happens to be Doctor Strange.

These gameplay trailers are useful because combat in Marvel's Midnight Suns might be a bit unusual for anyone used to Marvel-branded action-adventure video games like Marvel's Spider-Man. Instead of that, Marvel's Midnight Suns features turn-based combat where players use ability cards with a randomized hand of cards to start things off. Doctor Strange, specifically, looks to be a support character that can bring certain spent ability cards back into the player's hand in addition to buffing allies and more.

You can check out the full gameplay showcase for Doctor Strange in Marvel's Midnight Suns for yourself embedded below:

They don’t call him the Sorcerer Supreme for nothing! Doctor Strange unleashes otherworldly magic and ancient artifacts to protect the world from Lilith and her forces.



Go in-depth with our gameplay showcase, featuring @Christopher_Odd https://t.co/4pmnNRMUgn — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) July 30, 2022

"In Marvel's Midnight Suns, players take on the role of the Hunter – the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe, brought back to life from a centuries-long sleep to lead the Midnight Suns, with heroes spanning across the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more," states the official description of Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games. "Forced to unite in opposition to Lilith, Mother of Demons and parent to the Hunter, the Midnight Suns must rise up against the darkness in the face of fallen allies and with the fate of the world at stake."

Broadly speaking, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

Are you excited to check out Marvel's Midnight Suns when it releases in October? What do you think of what Doctor Strange's gameplay looks like in the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!