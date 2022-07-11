Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows Off Iron Man

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and publisher 2K have released a new trailer specifically spotlighting one of the game's playable Marvel characters, Iron Man. The title is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 7th. It appears that ahead of that, Marvel's Midnight Suns will be highlighting each individual playable character, which it has already done with Captain America.

The new Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer seems to show a mix of direct gameplay footage as well as in-game cinematics featuring Iron Man. The various moves that the character has in the title seem to focus largely on missiles and lasers, and while it's hard to get a full sense of what they might look like during a standard round, they sure seem mighty impressive here. You can check out the new trailer for yourself below:

From cracking jokes to cracking skulls, Tony's always got a plan. 💡



Join Iron Man and the Midnight Suns when the game launches October 7: https://t.co/EsWTo1vPVe pic.twitter.com/XfUgaospXF — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) July 11, 2022

Beyond Iron Man, playable characters that have been revealed for Marvel's Midnight Suns include the customizable hero called The Hunter, Captain America, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. The last two of those were recently revealed during Summer Game Fest.

"In Marvel's Midnight Suns, players take on the role of the Hunter – the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe, brought back to life from a centuries-long sleep to lead the Midnight Suns, with heroes spanning across the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more," the official description of the new video game reads in part. "Forced to unite in opposition to Lilith, Mother of Demons and parent to the Hunter, the Midnight Suns must rise up against the darkness in the face of fallen allies and with the fate of the world at stake."

As noted above, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 7th. It had previously been set for March 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about the new Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer spotlighting Iron Man? Are you looking forward to the release of the video game in early October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!