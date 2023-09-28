Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals PS5 Trophy List

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has revealed its trophy list ahead of its upcoming launch. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest games on the horizon and we are just a few weeks away from its release. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game's release for five years now as the last game left fans with a juicy post-credits scene that teased the debut of the symbiote in this universe. Once the game was revealed, it was confirmed we'd be getting Venom and even Kraven the Hunter as the game's antagonists. Since then, Insomniac has been very careful about what to reveal about the game and has left fans craving new information.

With just a few short weeks until launch, Marvel's Spider-Man 2's trophy list has been revealed by Insomniac Games. This appears to be a partial trophy list, largely focusing on very general things like performing a certain amount of attacks, hitting max level, and more. Insomniac hasn't revealed the full trophy list as to not spoil story moments. However, it looks like it will be a relatively easy to attain platinum trophy if you're a Spider-Man fan. it is also worth noting that the "Venom abilities" mentioned in the trophy list do not refer to Venom himself. Venom powers are what Miles Morales' unique abilities are called, which may be confusing to those who didn't already know that. You can view the list below.

Planning to secure the Platinum for Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Here's a partial list of Trophies to awaken your inner trophy hunter before launch on Oct 20th! #SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether



🏆 Dedicated – Collect all Trophies 🏆

💯 Superior – 100% Complete all districts 🥇 pic.twitter.com/44ZpPILrrp — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 27, 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trophies