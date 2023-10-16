Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Launch Trailer Reveals New Villains

Ahead of its release at the end of this week, PlayStation and Insomniac Games have recently unveiled the launch trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and it happens to feature some new villains that previously haven't been shown off. Following its initial announcement back in 2021, PlayStation has slowly continued to show off more of Spider-Man 2 and what the sequel will have in store. And while much of Spider-Man's latest adventure remains shrouded in mystery, the PS5 title's launch trailer has likely given us our best look so far at the game.

In total, this launch trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 clocks in at a little more than one minute in length. The video itself doesn't feature much gameplay footage and is instead comprised almost entirely from in-game cutscenes. To that end, the Spider-Man 2 trailer has a number of new looks at Peter Parker (notably in the symbiote suit), Miles Morales, Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, and Venom, all of which have been shown off previously.

That being said, if you're going to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for yourself later this week, you might want to skip out on viewing this trailer. Although it doesn't seem to contain any overt spoilers, there are a couple of villains highlighted in this video that PlayStation previously hasn't revealed. As such, if you feel like you have already seen enough of Spider-Man 2 over the course of the past few months, you should probably avoid this trailer and instead just play the game for yourself.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reviews Are Live

If this launch trailer hasn't satiated your own appetite for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, reviews for the PS5 game also happened to go live today. Here at ComicBook.com, we were greatly impressed by what Insomniac was able to accomplish with this sequel and found it to be a game that Spider-Man fans will surely adore. To read more of what we thought about Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can check out a brief snippet from our review below.

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and it's a bigger, better sequel in almost every single way. Although it comes with some caveats, Insomniac Games continues to prove it understands Spider-Man across both gameplay and story. There are few developers capable of giving this much depth to a character that has been around for this long and had this many stories, but Insomniac finds a way to make it all feel fresh.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 brings Peter Parker back into the fold with Miles Morales at his side. The two heroes are taking on New York's challenges together and they face their toughest battle yet in this massive sequel. The likes of Kraven the Hunter, Venom, and many others all put our trusty web-slingers to the test physically and emotionally in ways that are sure to surprise fans."