Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Upset With Lack of Appearance at D23
Fans who have eagerly been looking forward to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have found themselves quite upset today after the PlayStation 5 sequel didn't appear at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Coming into today's event, many Marvel fans expected that the first new footage of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since its reveal last year would finally be shown off. Sadly, this didn't come to fruition, which led to a number of folks airing their grievances online.
Not long after the Marvel Games event at D23 wrapped up, fans took to Twitter to make it known that they were let down by the showing. While some expected that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 wouldn't make an appearance and would instead show up at the next PlayStation Showcase, others found it odd that Marvel and Disney would hold a presentation like this in the first place and not talk about the highly-anticipated project.
What made fans that much more upset is that, technically, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 did make a brief showing in the opening montage that kicked off the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. After this initial appearance, though, nothing new was said about the project throughout the course of its roughly 20-minute runtime. This led fans to wonder why the game was spotlighted in the montage in the first place if nothing new was going to be shared about it.
For the time being, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is broadly slated to land on PS5 in 2023. Assuming that PlayStation does hold its own presentation in the coming weeks, maybe we'll see more of the game at that time.
Are you someone who was annoyed that Spider-Man 2 didn't receive any new details or footage at today's event? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, be sure to keep reading on if you'd like to see what Marvel fans on Twitter have said about this Spider-Man no-show.
We Want Spider-Man!!
Twitter when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't show up at the Marvel and Disney showcase. pic.twitter.com/PDJOWhJykv— Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) September 9, 2022
Less Kart Racers, More Spidey
stupid ass mario kart clone get lost wheres Spider-Man 2— Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) September 9, 2022
Time to Weep
If I don’t get Spider-Man 2 or Wolverine footage, I’m gonna cry— SHI. (@shibutalt) September 9, 2022
The Two Biggest Requests Didn't Appear
If it’s not a Star Wars Jedi fallen Order Sequel trailer or a new insomniac Spider-Man 2 trailer I don’t want it #D23Expo— cosy🌸 (@wholuvscosmic) September 9, 2022
Now to Wait for a New PlayStation Event
#D23Expo yeah we ain't getting anything for Spider-Man 2 or Wolverine 🙄— BradleyJH (@Geekmaster981) September 9, 2022
You Were Right!
there’s no way they’d put spider-man 2 and wolverine in the d23 conference…:right?— Conner (@hyrulefields64) September 9, 2022
Fans Are Getting Desperate
GIVE ME A SPIDER-MAN 2 TRAILER AND/OR GAMEPLAY OR GIVE ME DEATH!— The Green Kasey (@RawbertBeef) September 9, 2022
Spider-Man Fans Shouldn't Have Expected a Reveal!
bro why would you think spider-man 2 updates would be at d23??? that’s a sony thing wtf— liv 🦕 | hotd spoilers (@grimeskywalkers) September 9, 2022
We Caught One Glimpse of Spider-Man...
Funny how the d23 expo put Spider-Man 2 in the outro montage but didn’t show it in the actual showcase.— Behappy07 (@behappy071) September 9, 2022
Until Next Time
I’m actually hella upset. I was really hoping for something for Spider-Man 2 at least and we got nothing.— ComicallyOdd (@ComicallyOdd) September 9, 2022