Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Upset With Lack of Appearance at D23

Fans who have eagerly been looking forward to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have found themselves quite upset today after the PlayStation 5 sequel didn't appear at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. Coming into today's event, many Marvel fans expected that the first new footage of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since its reveal last year would finally be shown off. Sadly, this didn't come to fruition, which led to a number of folks airing their grievances online.

Not long after the Marvel Games event at D23 wrapped up, fans took to Twitter to make it known that they were let down by the showing. While some expected that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 wouldn't make an appearance and would instead show up at the next PlayStation Showcase, others found it odd that Marvel and Disney would hold a presentation like this in the first place and not talk about the highly-anticipated project.

What made fans that much more upset is that, technically, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 did make a brief showing in the opening montage that kicked off the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase. After this initial appearance, though, nothing new was said about the project throughout the course of its roughly 20-minute runtime. This led fans to wonder why the game was spotlighted in the montage in the first place if nothing new was going to be shared about it.

For the time being, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is broadly slated to land on PS5 in 2023. Assuming that PlayStation does hold its own presentation in the coming weeks, maybe we'll see more of the game at that time.

