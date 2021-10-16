Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Rumor Leaks Mysterio, Lizard, and More Villains

A new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 rumor has been making the rounds due to the big claims it makes about the PS5 game from Insomniac Games and Sony. If you clicked on this article, it’s because you’re particularly interested in the villains it name drops, but the rumor is more expansive than just a list of villains. For example, it claims that players will be able to play as either Peter Parker or Miles Morales throughout the game, choosing between the two at free will. Adding to this, the rumor claims if players choose Peter, Miles will still be present as an AI-controlled tag-a-long. In the first game, by and large, only Peter was playable, but the game’s reveal trailer did seemingly hint at this possibility.

Speaking of Peter, it’s said he acquires the Oscrop-developed Venom suit quite early in the game, which gives him the four extra mechanical arms you see in the reveal trailer. And he will need them to deal with Kraven the Hunter, who is said to be the game’s main villain, or at least one of them. To this end, Kraven and his mercenaries will be very reminiscent of Silver Sable and Sable International from the first game. Adding to this, the rumor claims Lizard and Mysterio will join Kraven and Venom as villains. Meanwhile, cameos from other heroes will be limited to Easter Eggs like in the previous game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rumor continues by revealing what the PS5 will bring to the table. To this end, it’s claimed web-slinging will be nearly two times faster thanks to the PS5’s SSD. Complimenting this will supposedly be a new technique that allows the two protagonists to use webs like a grappling hook.

The rumor concludes by claiming there have been improvements to Peter Parker’s web abilities, and an improvement to wall-crawling to make it feel less tacted on and more like a seamless part of the gameplay experience.

All of that said, everything here comes from an anonymous source, so be sure to take it all with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, neither Insomniac Games nor Sony have addressed this rumor with any type of comment. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if for some reason it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 rumor?