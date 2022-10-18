Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Says PlayStation 5 Sequel Still Coming in 2023

It's been a long time since Insomniac Games has provided any information on Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The PlayStation 5 sequel is among the console's most highly-anticipated games, but some fans are getting a little bit worried by the developer's silence. After two fans voiced concerns about the state of the next game in the series, the official Twitter account for Insomniac Games jumped in, reiterating that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still slated to release next year. The company also pointed out that it's not always easy to showcase more screens and footage from a game in development.

"We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023," the game's official Twitter account states. "Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."

Social media has given gamers much greater access to the people that develop video games, and that has also created a culture that often seeks immediate gratification. Just a decade or two ago, fans would only receive sporadic updates on the games they were looking forward to. Now, if a developer isn't constantly offering a steady stream of information, fans start to panic about the game's status. The reality is, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a hugely important game to Insomniac and PlayStation, and the two companies will offer more information when it's most convenient to do so.

At this time, little is known about Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The sequel will put players back in the role of Peter Parker, but Miles Morales will return in some capacity. The game's debut trailer also revealed that Venom will play a major role. Venom was not present in either of Insomniac's previous Spider-Man games, but the character seems to be a central antagonist this time. The character will be voiced in the game by Candyman actor Tony Todd.

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 set to release sometime in 2023, fans probably won't have to wait too much longer for more information. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

