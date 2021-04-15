Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Insomniac Games' Secret Project Has PlayStation Fans Excited

✖

A new LinkedIn listing out of Insomniac Games may hint at Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Over on the website, Jason Hickey, art director at Insomniac Games, reveals he's working as an art director on an unannounced project. Naturally, Hickey doesn't disclose any details about this project, but his past work hints it could be the Spider-Man sequel because according to his LinkedIn, his latest project at Insomniac Games was 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, which he worked on as a Lead Environment Artist. Of course, the project could be a variety of other things as Insomniac Games is a multi-project and multi-IP studio, however, the little context we do have does point to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, or whatever it ends up being called.

In 2021, Insomniac Games is best known for Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank. The latter is getting a new release in June via Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, so it's unlikely this unannounced project is another Ratchet & Clank game. It could be, but it's unlikely.

In the past five years, Insomniac Games has worked on seven new IP, but most of this has been experimental VR stuff, and some of it never even released. Further, all of this was in motion before Sony acquired the studio. So, this could be a new IP, as the studio is known to produce new IP, but again, this seems unlikely with the given context.

Going further back, some of the other games that have defined Insomniac Games over the years include Spyro, Sunset Overdrive, and Resistance. However, the former belongs to Activision and the middle of these three games began life as an Xbox IP, so it's unlikely it will be resurrected. Lastly, while it's not difficult to imagine Sony and Insomniac Games bringing Resistance back, at this point, that has to be a dark horse possibility given the IP has been dormant for a decade.

So, where does that leave us? Well, again it could be many things -- including a new IP or a new Resistance game -- but at this point, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is, by far, the most likely candidate, which is why this LinkedIn listing has Spidey fans so excited.

Wow!! @insomniacgames already been working on another AAA Title!! I wonder what’s that? Fingers crossed for “Resistance” Reboot!! 👀🤔🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Wlka7V82yr — Josh (@LiquidTitan) April 14, 2021

It's believed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been in development since January 2019. If this is the case, the game is likely 2022 or 2023 bound, which means we should hear about it sooner rather than later.

That said, for now, all of this is more or less speculation so take it with a grain of salt. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is inevitable, but who knows if this "unannounced project" is indeed the sequel.