Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reveals New Look and Details on Venom

The team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has today revealed new details and a new glimpse of Venom, who is set to be one of the primary antagonists of the PlayStation 5 sequel. Currently, many of the finer bits of information associated with Venom in Spider-Man 2 have been kept under wraps. Currently, it’s known that Eddie Brock won’t be the character donning the symbiote in Insomniac’s own adaptation, but other specifics aren’t known. Now, Insomniac has opted to lift the veil just a bit, at least when it comes to Venom’s role in the story.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar, narrative director Jon Paquette, and art director Jacinda Chew teased more of Venom’s involvement with the forthcoming PS5 exclusive. Broadly speaking, Intihar said that Spider-Man 2 is a much darker game because of Venom, which leads to a greater “sense of fear” in the sequel. To that end, Intihar spoke highly of Tony Todd, who portrays Venom within the game. Intihar said that once Todd was chosen to play Venom, it encouraged those at Insomniac to find the right design for the monstrous character.

You can see this new look at Venom from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the full image below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Credit: Insomniac

“We wanted to try something very different, and I don’t think you can get much more different from Doc Ock than you do Venom,” Intihar said of the choice behind making Venom the villain in Spider-Man 2. “It’s about power, it’s about strength, it’s about being slighted, it’s about Peter being involved much more in the creation of Venom. I think that’s what attracted us.”

At this point in time, it’s still not known exactly how Venom will be introduced in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, nor is it known who will be attached to the symbiote. Based on the sequel’s latest trailer, Peter Parker will begin the game donning the symbiote, which is accurate to the comic book history of the character. From this point, though, anything could happen, which is what makes Insomniac’s take on the world of Spider-Man so enticing.

All that continues to be known with certainty about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that game will be hitting PlayStation 5 later this year on October 20, 2023. Fortunately for those that want to learn more, Insomniac will be holding a new panel on Spider-Man 2 tomorrow on July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con where a whole lot of new info should come about.