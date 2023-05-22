Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Shoots Down Co-Op Rumors

When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 first appeared at PlayStation's 2022 Showcase many thought that the game might introduce co-op play to the series. After all, the teaser trailer made it clear that both Peter Parker and Miles Morales would feature. With both protagonists now teaming up, it would only make sense for there to be some way to have players join forces as a Spider squad and take down the bad guys. However, it appears that isn't actually the case as developer Insomniac Games has confirmed on Twitter that Spider-Man 2 will be "an epic single-player adventure."

For some, this news might be a little disappointing. Getting to hop into the shoes of either Peter or Miles and web-sling across New York with a buddy definitely could have been a blast. That said, we've seen recent games like Gotham Knights try to do the online co-op thing with superheroes and fail to make it work. Obviously, Insomniac has the chops that we think they could've made it work, but sticking with the series' roots is probably for the best. The first two games in the series wowed players with excellent, high-flying escapades, so changing things too much might've only led to disappointment.

Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 22, 2023

Now, you might be wondering exactly why Insomniac decided to announce this via a tweet instead of waiting for this week's PlayStation Showcase. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will almost assuredly show up at that event, where it will get many more eyeballs on it than in a random Twitter reply. That said, there might actually be a very good reason for Insomniac to get out there today and quell rumors.

In a Q&A at SacAnime, Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter seemed to say that Spider-Man 2 will be a co-op game. If that's not the case, Insomniac probably felt like it had to say something before speculation ran wild and fans' hopes were dashed. That said, it is possible that Jeter knows about a mode or something separate from the campaign and Insomniac will announce some type of co-op experience at a later date. Either way, it does not look like you'll be able to link up with a friend and clear the streets of New York together in the campaign when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ships on the PlayStation 5 later this year.