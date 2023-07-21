Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trailer May Tease Venom Symbiote's Origins

We may have gotten an answer as to where the symbiote came from in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Spider-Man is a character with tons of classic storylines that span over 60 years. The character is one of the most beloved comic-book characters ever and that's in part because the writers have done him justice over the years. While there are some very infamous stories that are not as respected by fans, things like Spider-Man No More and the black symbiote arc have all been pivotal stories for Spidey, even influencing some of his big screen outings. Insomniac Games, however, likes to take things we're familiar with and shake them up in a big way.

There are a lot of different versions of the symbiote story with it being man-made, an alien organism, and so on, but fans have been debating for a while where the symbiote in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes from. It was first seen at the end of the first game and was speculated to be man-made, but there were also some clues that it may have come from space due to Oscorp's interest in space exploration. With that said, the new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a very, very brief shot of a group of armed soldiers and what looks to be a scientist of some kind approaching a crater in the ground. It's surrounded by some rubble and a little fire, but you can also see the symbiote squirming around within it. It certainly seems to suggest this is some kind of alien entity rather than a man-made science miracle, but it's literally only on screen for two seconds, so we're missing a lot of context. You can check it out in the trailer at the one minute mark.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 also seems to be teasing Harry Osborn as the one to become Venom. The new trailer leans into this quite heavily, but it really remains to be seen if this is one big misdirect. The first game ended with Harry unconscious in a tank of some kind with the symbiote in there with him. We'll have to wait a few months to see what the truth behind all of this is, though.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20th for PS5.