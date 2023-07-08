Here's When You Can Pre-Load Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and we already know when we'll be able to download it. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been one of the most anticipated games of 2023 since 2021, when the release window was announced. PlayStation revealed the game in fall of 2021 and gave very little detail about it outside of Venom being a villain in the game. Things were kept quiet up until this summer when Insomniac Games was given the opportunity to properly blow things up with a release date, gameplay, and much more.

Now, fans are counting the days until they can play the game in October. We're expected to get a brand new look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 later this month during a new San Diego Comic-Con panel. That should help with the wait at least a little bit, but nevertheless, fans are still eager. It has been revealed that fans will be able to get the game downloaded and ready to play on their PS5 consoles about a week before launch on October 13th, 2023 at 9AM ET. As of right now, we don't know how big the game will be to download, but we can probably expect it to be fairly hefty. The first game was about 60GBs on PS5 and the sequel will be significantly larger with the first map still available in addition to several new areas that will expand the playable world. On top of that, we can probably expect a lot more content given this game will have two playable characters.

Preload date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 is confirmed for October 13, 2023 at 9.00AM EST.



(Via PlayStation Store) pic.twitter.com/jIrukgnRY9 — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) July 5, 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will likely be one of the biggest games that releases this year as a result of all of that. Insomniac Games is a pretty consistent developer, so we can probably assume it will be a solid game, but they have set a high bar for themselves with their other Spider-Man games.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.