Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Brings Back Mister Negative

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is bringing back one of the main villains from the first game. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year and it's building off of a lot of momentum created by the first two games from Insomniac Games. The developer knocked it out of the park with the first game and Miles Morales, showing that they can blend satisfying gameplay that makes you feel like the web-slinger with a rich, compelling story. The sequel looks to be teeing up a lot of exciting ideas with new twists on familiar stories, new takes on characters, and much more.

Earlier today, we got a new look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 via a story trailer that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con. The game also had a special panel where the cast and developers gave some new insight on the story of the game. One surprise that some fans may have missed is that Martin Li AKA Mister Negative is making a return. The character was one of the main villains in the first game and was helping lead an operation to destroy New York City. In the process, Li was responsible for a terrorist attack at a ceremony that killed Miles Morales' dad, Jefferson Davis. It looks like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will follow up on that as Miles never got to go face to face with Martin Li and he'll directly confront him. It's unclear what role Martin Li will play in the game, but the trailer seems to indicate he may get broken out of prison at some point.

Nadji Jeter, the voice of Miles Morales, talks a little about the character's struggle with the death of his father at the hands of Mr. Negative in #SpiderManPS4:



"Coming back to Martin Li is big... I didn't think we would revisit that. That was kind of a BOOM." -Nadji pic.twitter.com/dYrMbhwKBZ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 looks to be shaping up quite nicely, so far. We also learned at the panel that J. Jonah Jameson will return and will be in charge at the Daily Bugle which is where Mary Jane is working. So, it sounds like this game will be jam-packed with major Spider-Man characters. The Comic-Con panel concluded by revealing a limited edition PS5 and controller themed around the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20th. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.