Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Writer Transitions to Marvel's Wolverine

A writer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has moved over to Marvel's Wolverine. Insomniac Games is one of the most respected developers out there right now. The studio made a name for itself with games like Ratchet and Clank, Sunset Overdrive, but really exploded into the ultra mainstream gaming scene with Marvel's Spider-Man. The game was a massive success and resulted in Sony making an official bid to purchase the studio, allowing Insomniac to become a first-party developer for PlayStation. Now, after earning the trust of Marvel as well, Insomniac has been given the opportunity to work on a mature Wolverine game simply titled Marvel's Wolverine.

As of right now, we know next to nothing about this game. However, it sounds like things are really ramping up. Nick Folkman, one of the writers on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, announced on Twitter that their work on the upcoming Spidey game has concluded and they're now moving on to write Marvel's Wolverine. It's worth noting that this doesn't mean development on the story for Marvel's Wolverine is just now starting, the game has had a narrative director since at least fall 2021 when the game was announced, but likely well before then. Writers jump on to games at various stages of production to help write dialogue, punch up the story, write lore/character bios/collectibles, and so much more. Given Folkman only just finished on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a game releasing in roughly 5 months, that should tell you how much work writers do on a game.

Nevertheless, it's a good sign as it means more people are transitioning to Marvel's Wolverine, which will likely be Insomniac's next game. The studio has been working on the game for a while, but as more people get freed up from their web-slinging-related responsibilities, they can ramp up production on Wolverine. We have no idea when the game will release, but fans have speculated it could be between 2024 and 2025.

