Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: Insomniac Games Thanks Fans For Their Continued Support

Insomniac Games is thanking their fans for continuing to support Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s been a few months now, and it’s not uncommon to see people sharing gameplay clips or stunning photos from the PS5 launch title. Usually those first few weeks after release are flooded with user tributes and cool exploits. Then, things cool down a bit. For Miles Morales, this hasn’t been the case. James Ham, a senior animator at Insomniac reached out to the community on Twitter and told them how much he appreciated them. “Thank you everyone who supported Spider-Man: Miles Morales! I truly appreciate the support everyone has shown to the dedicated team @insomniacgames! This character meant a lot to me for many reasons and I hope he means a lot to you! #MilesMoralesPS5 #MilesMoralesPS4”

Comicbook.com’s Jamie Lovett had a lot of fun with his time on the PS5 launch title. Check out what he had to say down below:

“Even so, Spider-Man: Miles Morales tells an intimate, emotionally resonant superhero story about a young hero trying to live up to the role models that inspired him and do right by the community that supports him. The subtle marriage of gameplay progression to themes helps make the story that much more engrossing. The boss fights could be more impressive, and the side content can, at times, feel perfunctory. But the game is fun, poignant, and powerful all the same. Spider-Man fans should be swinging high while playing.”

