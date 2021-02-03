Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sells More Than 4 Million Units

✖

Sony has released its Quarter 3 Earnings Announcement, and it has some positive news regarding Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: the game sold 4.1 million units during that period! The previous game in the series has moved 13.2 million units thus far, making for a combined total of 17.3 million units for the franchise thus far. Miles Morales was a launch title for PlayStation 5, but also released on PS4, as well. Sony did not provide a breakdown for how the game performed on each platform, but it would be interesting to see where the majority of the game's sales took place!

Sony and Insomniac Games have already announced a new game in the series, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but fans will likely be waiting on it for some time. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal touched on the upcoming sequel, stating that he's currently waiting for a call, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to do motion capture on the scale the game will require.

Given the popularity of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it will be interesting to see what future the character might have in video games. It's possible the hero could play a role in Marvel's Spider-Man 2! Peter Parker is expected to swing back into the lead role, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Miles appear as a secondary playable character. If not, perhaps Miles will continue to helm his own games. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what the future will hold for the two Spider-Men!

In addition to the news regarding Miles Morales, Sony also revealed sales information for the PlayStation 5 console. Since November, the next-gen system moved 4.5 million units. Sony currently has a target of 7.6 million PS5 units sold through the game's first fiscal year, which would put it ahead of the pace of PS4. That system sold 6 million units in a similar time frame.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here, while Sony's Q3 Earnings Announcement can be found right here.

Are you happy to see the success of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Which platform did you play the game on? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!