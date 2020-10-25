Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Director Explains the Difference Between PS4 and PS5 Versions

✖

Next month, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will swing on to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is one of multiple first-party PlayStation games that will appear on both consoles, but fans might be wondering how similar or different these versions will be. It remains to be seen how games like SackBoy: A Big Adventure will differ on PS4 versus PS5, but in the case of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it seems that players will be able to expect an experience that remains mostly the same. In an interview with Game Informer, creative director Brian Horton detailed the differences between the two versions.

According to Horton, the two games will offer largely the same experience. The biggest differences will come down to the PS5's new technological capabilities, like haptic feedback. Apparently, the DualSense controller will allow players to feel things like Miles' bio-electricity flowing from one end of the controller to the other. The PS4 controller will offer rumble, but it won't be nearly as detailed. Load times will be non-existent on the newer console, while PS4 players will have to sit through some loading screens. Last but not least, PS5 players will be able to expect ray tracing, as well.

"We were able to take full advantage of all the features in the PlayStation 5," Horton told Game Informer. "One of those things was graphics fidelity; so, you're gonna see ray tracing reflections everywhere in the game on PS5. That's not something we're gonna feature on the [PS4 version]."

Fortunately, those that decide to pick-up the PS4 version of Miles Morales will be able to enjoy these features if they decide to upgrade to PS5 later; the PS5 version will be a free upgrade. Additionally, players will be able to transfer their save data between the two consoles, allowing them to pick-up right where they left off in the game. Since the two versions will be largely the same, it will be interesting to see if the PS4 version becomes a bit harder to come by next month!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Which version of the game do you plan to purchase? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!