Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Bug Breaks the Game in Most Hilarious Way Possible

✖

A new Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales bug has been discovered and it breaks the game in the most hilarious way possible. This week, alongside the PS5, Insomniac Games and Sony released Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for not just the PS5, but the PS4. And unlike many modern AAA games, including a few PS5 launch games, it's relatively bug-free. However, relatively bug-free and bug-free are two different things. No game is bug-free these days, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is no exception. That said, while it looks unlikely the game will win Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020, it hands down is in the running for Bug of the Year.

While playing the game on PS5, Twitter user Rob Sheridan came across a very strange, seemingly ultra-rare, but spectacular bug that transforms Miles into a literal brick. Unfortunately, this brick's abilities were limited, but web-swinging wasn't one of these limitations.

As for how this bug happened, Sheridan doesn't know, and so far, nobody has been able to replicate it, suggesting it's extremely uncommon.

So my #MilesMoralesPS5 has broken in a spectacular way. I collided with a wall and became... Spider-Brick. pic.twitter.com/rDEyfUBErz — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 14, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Sheridan revealed that he tried to pick a fight as Spider-Brick, but the moment they did this, Spider-Brick transformed into White-Cube and the game crashed. Sheridan then loaded the game back, and the glitch was gone.

"I tried to start a fight as Spider-Brick and he turned into a white cube and crashed the game," said Sheridan. "Now I’m just boring old Spider-Man again. Thanks for the memories, Spider-Brick."

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available via the PS4 and the PS5. For more coverage on it and all things PlayStation, click here.

"Insomniac Games is back with the follow-up to its hugely successful Marvel's Spider-Man game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales," reads the opening of our review of the game. "It's not quite a full sequel that gives players control of the new Spider-Man introduced in the first game, and the gameplay is familiar but not identical to what came before. The more essential differences come in the themes and points of view expressed by the game's brief but satisfying story and side missions. Simultaneously, the story hammers on familiar Spider-Man themes and it pushes the idea that the Spider-Man experience, with all of its tragedy and triumph, does not belong to any single individual alone."