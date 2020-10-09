Marvel's Spider-Man Update Is Good News for PS5 Buyers

✖

A new Marvel's Spider-Man update is good news for those buying the PS5 at launch. Today, taking to twitter, developer Insomniac Games announced that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 and PS4 has gone gold, which means it won't be getting delayed, and this means it will officially be releasing alongside the PS5 on November 12. And this also means Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered has gone gold and will be at the launch of the PS5 as well.

Gone gold, for those that don't know, is an industry term that originates from the dated term, gold master. Back in the day, when a gold master was completed, it meant the game's development was complete, ready to be printed onto disc, and shipped to stores. In an era with no updates or patches, this was a much bigger deal. In 2020, gone gold doesn't mean much, but it does confirm that principal development is complete and the game is ready to ship. However, this doesn't mean work is done on the game like it did back in the day.

"We are pleased to announce that Miles Morales PS5 and Miles Morales PS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th," said Insomniac Games over on Twitter.

We are pleased to announce that #MilesMoralesPS5 and #MilesMoralesPS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th! #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/YSrtL2pE6h — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 9, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on November 12 via the PS4 and PS5 as a standalone spin-off from 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man. Upon release, it will cost $50, or at least this will be the price of the standard version.

"In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man," reads an official pitch of the game. "But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it."