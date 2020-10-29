Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets Its Own Emoji

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on PlayStation platforms in just two weeks, and the game now has its very own emoji to celebrate. Like other gaming emojis, there are multiple hashtags that can trigger this one. When Twitter users type the hashtags #MilesMoralesPS5, #MilesMoralesPS4, #BeGreater, and #BeYourself, an emoji of Miles' trademark Spider-Man mask now appears. It's a small way to build hype for Miles Morales, but it will also help fans distinguish Tweets about the upcoming game. Of course, the PlayStation 5 has its very own emoji featuring the DualSense controller, so Miles is certainly in good company!

Insomniac Games revealed the new emoji in a not-so-subtle Tweet featuring the various ways that it can appear on Twitter. The emoji can be found by clicking on the Tweet below.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is positioned as the PlayStation 5's biggest launch title, so it's not surprising to see Sony looking for ways to build hype. The original Marvel's Spider-Man was a massive success for Sony, and it will be interesting to see whether or not the game's follow-up will perform similarly well. While the PS5 version of the game will boast superior graphics and load times, the existence of the PS4 version might result in some fans holding off on purchasing the next-gen console until it's easier to secure. Either way, it seems like a safe bet that the game will be a big seller.

It's certainly notable that a game starring Miles Morales will be the major launch title for a new video game console. The character has only been around since 2011, but has quickly become a major part of popular culture, thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Seeing the character as, essentially, the mascot for the PS5 says a lot about Sony's faith in the character, and in the Spider-Man brand in general! Clearly, Miles has come a long way over the last nine years.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? What do you think of the game's new emoji? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!