‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Fan Recreates Spider-Man 2099 First Cover

There’s a total of 28 different suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man, including the Spider-Man 2099 suit.

A fan-favorite, the suit notably doesn’t feature the suit’s web cape in the game, but that hasn’t stopped many fans from rocking it and showing it off via the game’s photo mode.

One Reddit user took it a step further though, and recreated Spider-Man 2099’s first comic cover with the game’s photo mode that features comic cover tools. Of course, it isn’t an exact replication, but it’s pretty close and pretty impressive.

For those that don’t know: Spider-Man 2099 and his suit first appeared in August 1992 via the Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #365. Created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi, the character is apart of the Marvel 2099 comic book line and was a futuristic re-imagining of Spidey.

Interestingly, while Marvel’s Spider-Man features Peter Parker as Spidey, Spider-Man 2099‘s alter ego was brilliant geneticist by the name of Miguel O’Hara, who after attempting to recreate the abilities of the original Spider-Man in other people, suffers an accident that causes half of his DNA to be re-written with a spider’s genetic code.

As for the suit, it shares resemblance to the original Spider-Man suit, but with much more blue and a more, skull-like spider. The suit was notably made of Unstable Molecular Fabric (similar to the stuff that is in Fantastic Four costumes), and featured a cap of web-like material called Lyte Byte. Spider-Man 2099 also stands out because it was the first Latino character to play Spidey.

As mentioned above, the suit is a fan-favorite of many, but unfortunately, you don’t unlock it until pretty deep into the game. And much to the disappointment of fans, it doesn’t feature the web cape, which is likely due to Insomniac Games not wanting to have to create and animate a cape just for a single suit.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available for PlayStation 4.

