Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Game of the Year Edition Leaks

It looks like Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 is getting a Game of the Year Edition that will presumably combine the latest updated version of the experience with its three different DLC releases for the PlayStation 4 and probably the PS5 as well. As you will know, Sony Interactive Entertainment has yet to announce such a product, but many have been assuming one is on the horizon. And right on cue, Amazon UK — perhaps the leakiest branch of Amazon — has leaked Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for PlayStation 4. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon US now.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t divulge any salient details, but it does more or less confirm what Sony’s intentions are for the game. While retail listing leaks have a somewhat shoddy reputation, the inconsistent reliability is simply due to the smaller region specific retailers who are often either looking for page attention or just making guesses. However, when it comes to Amazon, when it leaks something, it’s almost always a real product.

Of course, like any leak though, take this information with a grain of salt. While it seems like a forgone conclusion that Sony re-releases the game in a Game of the Year edition type mold, we still don’t have official confirmation.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available via the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more on why it’s — probably — getting a Game of the Year edition, check out our official review, which dives into why it’s one of the generation’s best titles.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

In recent and related news, yesterday Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the acquisition of Insomniac Games, the makers of not only Marvel’s Spider-Man, but the Ratchet and Clank series, Sunset Overdrive, and many other titles. You can read more about the business deal here.

