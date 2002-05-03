This ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Player Caught A Very NSFW Moment Featuring Black Cat

(Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainemnt)

Marvel's Spider-Man boasts a "T" for "Teen" rating, meaning it doesn't really trek in mature content. Sure there is violence, but it's pretty minimal compared to most action games. Meanwhile, there's zero sexual content in the game beyond some lightly risque dialogue.

That said, the game's first DLC, The Heist, which stars Black Cat, notably ramps up the sexual themes with palpable section tension between Felicia Hardy and Peter Parker, but it never goes beyond its "Teen" rating, of course. Except for one player it did.

Taking to Reddit, Marvel's Spider-Man player "muzaman" shared a NSFW glitch that occurred during their game that shows Felicia Hardy and Peter Parker in, well, let's say, an inappropriate position. A position that last I checked, isn't required to fight bad guys and shut down criminals.

I don't think this was green-lit by Marvel.

It's not even obvious what scene this glitch occurred in, but I can assure you that there's nothing like this in the DLC. There's a mention of a booty call and some very sexual posing, stuff in-line with Black Cat, but no rooftop shenanigans. Unless this is some type of super secret post-credit scene....

Whatever the case, Mary Jane won't be happy.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more news, information, and media on the open-world action game, as well as all things Spidey, click here.

And if you haven't already, be sure to check out The Heist DLC. Felicia Hardy really steals the show in it, and if you enjoyed the base game, it's basically just more of that, but with extra Black Cat.

The DLC is available as a stand-alone purchase for $9.99 USD or can be acquired through The City That Never Sleeps season pass, which comes with The Heist and the upcoming other DLC releases as well: Turf Wars and Silver Lining.

At the moment of writing this, Insomniac Games hasn't detailed or revealed either the second or third DLC, but the former is notably set to arrive sometime this month, so details and a debut trailer should be coming soon. Meanwhile, Silver Lining is scheduled to release next month, so don't expect to hear about it until after the launch of Turf Wars.