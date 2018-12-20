‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Gets Official Comic Spin-Off

The Marvel’s Spider-Man game is getting its own comic series with the characters from the PlayStation 4 exclusive returning to the hero’s roots.

Marvel announced the new comics series called Marvel’s Spider-Man: City of War on Monday and said the comics would feature the same characters and stories set up in the game that was released in September. The game begins with Peter Parker acting as Spider-Man, a hero who’d been protecting New York City for 8 years at that point, while he fought and captured Wilson Fisk, better known as Kingpin. Mister Negative, Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Scorpion, Rhino, and other characters make appearances throughout the game, so they’re expected to be seen in the comics as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first issue of Marvel’s Spider-Man: City of War is scheduled to be released in March, Marvel’s announcement said, with the comic being written by Dennis Hopeless and art done by Michelle Bandini.

Bill Rosemann, the executive creative director at Marvel Games, shared a comment on the new comics series and said the team was thrilled to bring the story of Marvel’s Spider-Man full-circle as it becomes a comics series.

“While creating the game, the writing team’s goal was to pay homage to Spider-Man’s rich history while also shaking things up to keep players on the edge of their seats,” said Rosemann. “Now we’re thrilled to see our game’s original story swing full circle and come to life in the pages of this all-new comic book series in the Mighty Marvel Manner!”

While Marvel’s Spider-Man players who’ve beaten the game by now will already know what takes place throughout the story and perhaps on into the game’s three different DLC chapters, there’s still new content said to be included in the comics series. Marvel’s announcement promised that there’d be “all-new story moments never before seen in the game” as well as bonus behind-the-scenes content that’ll be found in the comics. It also said that the debut issue will be the “first in a series of new stories from the growing Marvel Gamerverse” as Marvel enters a new Marvel Universe in March.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: City of War #1 is scheduled to release in March, but no exact release date has been given yet. If you haven’t yet played Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4, you can watch the trailer at the top to get an idea of what awaits Marvel’s Spider-Man: City of War readers.