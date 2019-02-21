‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Concept Art Reveals the Many Looks of Mister Negative

Marvel’s Spider-Man is an incredible adventure for fans of the webbed hero and PlayStation 4 players have been having a field day with the amazing narrative, all of the hidden Easter eggs, and stunning Photo Mode. That, and seeing all of the characters and villains alike through Insomniac’s eyes has been incredible and one fan decided to share an interesting look at what could have been for Mister Negative thanks to the game’s art book!

One Redditor was quick to point out the dedicated Mafia-vibe, but thought that spoke ill of how complex this character truly is. It was only Mister Negative’s persona that was the “bad guy,” as Martin – he was pretty swell.

From his story of his journey to America to be with his wife, to his harrowing experience as a sole survivor following a deadly storm at sea, “Mister Negative” –AKA Martin Li — was a very layered entry into the Spider-Man lore and his inclusion in Insomniac’s game was done amazingly well.

It is interesting to see the team playing around with different styles, a little odd with the different races, but honestly – we’re pretty happy with the final result in the game.

