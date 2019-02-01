‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Cosplay Brings Bombastic Bag-Man to Life

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a gift from Insomniac Games that seems endless in its wonderful bounty. With tons of free content, a glorious open world to explore, and characters that are so on brand it hurts – this is truly every Spidey fan’s dream game.

Just recently, the studio added two new suits to the title including the Bombastic Bag-Man. Since I’m usually the one on the hunt for incredible cosplays (seriously, I write a lot about cosplay, I love it — don’t send help), I naturally had to share when one cosplayer brought the Bombastic Bag-Man to life:

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Tas00920’ on Instagram and his portfolio makes it easy to see that he’s a die-hard Marvel fan. He’s done Captain America, Green Arrow (DC) and yes – Spider-Man.

What do you think about this cosplayer’s take on Bag-Man? What other suits would you like to see make their way into the PlayStation exclusive? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

