Hilarious ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Glitch Shows Cop Writing With A Pistol

We’ve already established that the cops in Spider-Man are terrible at their jobs. Not only would they all be Rhino food if not for Spidey, but they couldn’t shoot a criminal dressed as a target as large as the Empire State building.

That said, it should come as no surprise, they don’t know how to write either. In fact, they appear to not even know what a pencil is. Rather they write notes and witness accounts with their guns they don’t know how to shoot.

You may think this is a glitch, but it isn’t. The cops in the game are really just this incompetent. Apparently, years of villains and organized crime has depleted the ranks of the NYPD to the point they are handing out badges to just about anyone. Okay, no, this is obviously a glitch — which are actually pretty rare in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

As you can see, the officer is actually using a pencil, he just doesn’t want any of his force buddies knowing that he doesn’t use his gun to take notes so he uses it as camouflage. A dangerous way to hold a gun, but a necessary risk.

Wait a second, maybe this isn’t a glitch. And maybe this isn’t a real police officer…and just a BOAT PEOPLE person impersonating a cop. The mystery has been solved!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available, exclusively, for PlayStation 4. It’s wonderful, because as you can see, even its glitches are game of the year-type glitches,full of narrative mystery. You can read just how wonderful the game is via our official review, where we praise the Insomniac Games’ title as one of the best games this generation.

And as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know the best glitches you’ve encountered in the game. Also, don’t forget to checkout the GoFundMe to get the NYPD in Marvel’s Spider-Man pencils!