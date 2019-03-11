This ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Video Is Basically One Giant Meme And It’s Perfect

Let’s be real, the Spider-Man fandom is pretty freaking cool and a lot of fans show off their creative ways that they pay homage to the beloved Marvel hero. Some do it through incredible cosplay, others through more comedic means. Is it a slow news day? No, not really, but this meme-inspired video using Insomniac Games clips brought some serious laughter into my day and I hope it does the same for you.

The “Aaaa ahhhh” meme (wow, that looks weird) is pretty freaking hilarious with many video renditions to make it even better. One Marvel’s Spider-Man fan decided to collide Into the Spider-Verse with Marvel’s Spider-Man with the perfect dash of meme-isms to just be good enough to make the ride to Hell worth it.

From Avengers, to various Spider-Man movies, this mashup is way better than I originally gave it credit for and I’m not even ashamed (I’m a little ashamed) to admit that I’m now on time number 11 watching it and you know what? I’m strapped in, let’s go for 12.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4, with the latest DLC chapter out now. For more about the game itself:

“Starring the world’s most iconic Super Hero, Spider-Man PS4 (working title) features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.”

What do you think about the nifty little meme-ification? Have you done anything similar to replicate your favorite comic heroes? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

