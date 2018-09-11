Insomniac Games Teases New Game in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

Insomniac Games buried a message in Marvel’s Spider-Man that breaks the fourth wall and mentions “a new game” planned to be announced soon.

When checking the menu in Marvel’s Spider-Man, which includes everything from new suits to a rundown of Spider-Man’s moves, you’ll see the right side of the screen features a feed of updates from a social media service that presents itself as an in-game version of Twitter. Spider-Man’s account is the NYCWallCrawler with people talking about him and his actions as well as other events that are going on in New York, but one message instead directly mentions Insomniac Games and their “new game” that they have coming.

Spotted by Redditor CrixTheTwix who shared a screenshot of the menu expanded to show multiple social media messages, one of the updates comes from someone with the account name “igTedPrice.” The user’s message breaks right through the fourth wall and jokes about a game that’s being announced in a week.

“Hey did you hear that insomniacgames is announcing a new game next week?” igTedPrice’s update said, the Insomniac Games part written as such and highlighted blue just as the developer’s Twitter handle would be.

The account name itself is a direct reference to Ted Price, the CEO of Insomniac Games. Price founded the game studio back in 1994 and currently serves as the president and CEO of Insomniac Games with the “ig” part of the in-game account being a clear nod towards his role within Insomniac Games.

It’s a fun joke to come across, but it shouldn’t be taken as a serious teaser for a new game seeing how Spider-Man just now released. Insomniac Games is currently working on DLC for the game with the first chapter of The City That Never Sleeps out on Oct. 23 and the other two episodes releasing in the final two months of the year, so it’s hard to imagine Insomniac Games gearing up to announce anything else. Insomniac Games has also said that the DLC was still being created, that statement at least holding true at the end of August when it was shared to alleviate concerns of content being withheld to be sold as DLC. Considering how well Marvel’s Spider-Man has been received, a new game announcement from Insomniac Games wouldn’t be something many people would object to.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available for the PlayStation 4.