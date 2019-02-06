‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Player Shares Incredible Morphed Suit Concept Art

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is the gift that keeps on giving. With continuous updates and free content, it’s every Spidey fan’s dream game. That being said, it’s easy to let the fandom inspire unlimited creativity for what could be and that’s exactly what this PlayStation 4 player did when he revealed several unique morphed suit concept designs.

Twitter user ‘Mosheeno1’ shared several incredible designs including one very colorful spin:

And with the beloved Noir suit as well:

Suit Morph Concept – This took me roughly 5-6hrs but finally done!😆 Morphed two suits (Dark and 2099 White) First pic: Final Design Second pic: Originals + Final Third pic: Alternate colors + original@insomniacgames #SpiderManPS4 #VirtualPhotography #VGPUnite #GamerGram pic.twitter.com/nVXENgJPVk — mosheeno (@mosheeno1) February 3, 2019

Here’s another morph suit concept! This time I combined Iron spider and 2099 suit to create the below👍 I also attached the originals so you can see what I used.#InsomniacGames #SpiderManPS4 #VirtualPhotography #VGPUnite #Marvel #GamerGram #Photomanupulation pic.twitter.com/zLh4WgyFZO — mosheeno (@mosheeno1) February 2, 2019

Suit Morph Concept – here I morphed together two suits (Stark and stealth suit) and included four color sets. Let me know which color you prefer, original being the first image👍

#InsomniacGames #SpiderManPS4 #VirtualPhotography #VGPUnite pic.twitter.com/xgatU0hKZn — mosheeno (@mosheeno1) February 1, 2019

They aren’t Spider-Cop, but they are really impressive! Some of the suits don’t quite mesh well together but the dedication is incredibly admirable. My personal favorite was the Noir blend, but that is definitely just because I’m a complete sucker for classic styles.

What say you? Would you dig taking to the streets as any of these designs? What other suits would you like to see make their way into the PlayStation exclusive? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.