‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Player Shares Incredible Morphed Suit Concept Art

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is the gift that keeps on giving. With continuous updates and free content, it’s every Spidey fan’s dream game. That being said, it’s easy to let the fandom inspire unlimited creativity for what could be and that’s exactly what this PlayStation 4 player did when he revealed several unique morphed suit concept designs.

Twitter user ‘Mosheeno1’ shared several incredible designs including one very colorful spin:

And with the beloved Noir suit as well:

They aren’t Spider-Cop, but they are really impressive! Some of the suits don’t quite mesh well together but the dedication is incredibly admirable. My personal favorite was the Noir blend, but that is definitely just because I’m a complete sucker for classic styles.

What say you? Would you dig taking to the streets as any of these designs? What other suits would you like to see make their way into the PlayStation exclusive? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

