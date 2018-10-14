‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ New Game Plus Mode “Could Happen Any Day Now”

In just nine days, Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s first DLC, The Heist, which stars Black Cat, will release, and once again the gaming community will all collectively join in to swing around Manhattan, web some baddies in the face, and of course, discover easter eggs.

But some brand-new content to get lost in isn’t the only thing Spidey fans have to look forward to, from the sounds of it, a New Game Plus mode will be dropping very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Game Informer, Creative Director on the project Bryan Intihar revealed that the previously announced New Game Plus mode “could happen any day now.”

Now, what Intihar exactly means by “any day now,” is a little unclear, but it seems to imply that the mode is basically ready, and could release very soon.

For those that don’t know: New Game Plus is a feature in many games that allows players to play a game again while carrying over their stats, unlocks, etc. To compensate for this, the game normally amps up the difficulty.

The mode is not only great because it gives players another excuse to jump back into the game, but in the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man, some of the move unlocks and suits that come later in the game are really sweet, and it would be nice to experience the whole game with them.

As you may know, The Heist is the first of three post-launch DLC releases in the pipeline. The other two — Turf Wars and Silver Lining — are poised to release in November and December, respectively. Details for DLC number two and three haven’t been disclosed.

Meanwhile, details of the content in The Heist also really hasn’t been provided, but we do know it centers around Black Cat. The following trailer has also been provided.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4. For more news, information, and media on the game — as well as all things Spidey — be sure to check out our previous coverage by clicking right here.

And, as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Will you check out New Game Plus mode?