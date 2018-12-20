‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Reveals Three New Suits In Upcoming ‘Silver Lining’ DLC

Insomniac Games and Sony has just revealed the final chapter to The City That Never Sleeps DLC package as Silver Sable makes her return in Silver Lining. As with all previous expansions, there aren’t just new missions to take on but new suits to don as well!

The newest suits are pretty perfect, especially with the Into the Spider-Verse addition with the new film coming out! Personally though, that Cyborg Spider-Man suit is my favorite because it looks so authentic to the source material and kind of meshes perfectly with our Peter Parker’s “I’m a badass but still sort of a dork” personality. We’re just hoping that Parker has an easier time with this suit in the game than he did during Spider-Verse because ow.

The addition of the Into the Spider-Verse suit comes from a recently announced partnership with Sony Pictures. According to the studio, “We are offering a special promotion where users who pre-order the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versefilm from PlayStation Store will receive a voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining, a dynamic theme, and avatars as their pre-order incentive. As you may have seen at the end of our teaser trailer, we have included Peter Parker’s suit from the movie into our third DLC chapter.”

The latest – and final – chapter for The City That Never Sleeps officially drops for PlayStation 4 players on December 21st! Are you excited to jump into even more suits? Which one of the newly added getups is your favorite? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!