Jeopardy Shouts Out Spider-Man PS4 and PlayStation

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best PS4 games of this generation. What’s the proof? It made it onto Jeopardy. Who cares about copies sold or review scores, the ultimate question of a game’s quality is if it makes it onto Jeopardy, which Insomniac Games’ PS4 exclusive has. During presumably a recent episode of the show, there was a question asking contestants to identify the logo of PlayStation, and in the hint, Alex Trebek name-drops the open-world action-adventure game that hit PS4 last year.

The shout out was noticed by James Stevenson, Insomniac Games’ community director who appreciated the shout out from the long-running games show.

As you will know, games and consoles have appeared on Jeopardy over the years, though not very often. And so it’s always cool to see. And it’s also good to know at least one person knew the PlayStation logo is.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, but, presumably, one is in the pipeline and will come when the system launches next year.

For more news, media, and information on the best-selling PS4 game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title and all things Spider-Man by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Insomniac Games revealed that the game’s web swinging took not one, not two, but three years to make, which perhaps explains why it’s so good.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads our official review of the game. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”