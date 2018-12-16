NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Rocks ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Inspired Outfit

It’s well-known that Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell — aka “Spida” — is a Spider-Man fan, and recently he rocked a look inspired by the hero before a game.

As you may know, one of players’ favorite suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man was Spider-Punk, a suit featuring a spiked jean jacket and one of the more unique looks Peter Parker can adorn in the PlayStation 4 exclusive. And apparently, Mitchell is a fan of the look.

As you may know, the Spider-Punk look isn’t exclusive to Marvel’s Spider-Man, nor did it debut with the game. In fact, it was revealed back in 2015 by Marvel Comics and made its first appearance in Spider-Verse #2.

“Marvel was great at constantly sending us new upcoming content and plans for the Spider-Verse event,” said Gameloft’s Tatiana at the time of its reveal, “and I remember having a huge smile on my face upon seeing those early black and white drawings for Spider-Punk.”

“Punk rock and hardcore has been my thing since I was a kid,” added Jed MacKay, writer of Spider-Punk’s story. “So I was really excited to make a Spider-Man comic that was totally informed by that ethos of anti-authoritarianism, revolt and heart. And yeah, we got excited to have Spider-Man fight the president and the cops.”

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spider-Punk was one of my favorite suits to swing around the city in. Sure, it sometimes looked out of place, especially in the more serious cutscenes, but it felt different and refreshing. Plus, you gotta rep Hobart Brown when you can.

