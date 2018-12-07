‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Was Completely Snubbed At The Game Awards 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the best games of 2018, and was rightfully up for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2018. However, despite the acclaim, the big sales, and being up for an award in a variety of categories, it came home empty handed last night.

If you watched the show, you’ll know that Red Dead Redemption 2 cleaned up with the most awards, while fellow Sony Interactive Entertainment game — God of War — finished with the night’s two biggest awards: Best Game Direction and the coveted Game of the Year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, Marvel’s Spider-Man was up for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Score/Music, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure Game, and even Best Performance via Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, and didn’t win a single thing.

However, when you consider which games beat it in each respective category — God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 — you can’t be too mad, after all, each of those games are among the best games this generation, perhaps even among the best games of all-time. It was stiff competition for Insomniac Games and Peter Parker, but it’s still disappointing that it was completely snubbed.

If the Game Awards can’t acknowledge how amazing Marvel’s Spider-Man is them I will. Bryan I feel so bad for you and the rest of team at Insomniac. Marvel’s Spider-Man was a lot of fun to play and the fact that y’all didn’t get more acknowledged is so sad. 🙏🙏🙏 — RedbeastGaming (@RedbeastG) December 7, 2018

Im glad god of war wind game of the year. The thing that saddens me is how marvels Spider-Man didn’t win any awards for the game awards. It’s an exceptional game that should’ve won at least ONE award. — Inappropriate_J (@Anthony30364326) December 7, 2018

I feel like Spider-Man got shafted at the game awards — Sam (@Sonicfan71) December 7, 2018

I never watch the Game Awards but the fact Spider-Man didn’t win any category makes them even worst than they have been. — Matthew (マシュー) (@InazumaBuster) December 7, 2018

It’s important to note that I’m not suggesting Marvel’s Spider-Man should have won any of the above categories. Sure, Yuri Lowenthal put in an incredible performance as Peter Parker and it’s main thread narrative had its hooks completely in me, but both Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War are incredible games, and deserve every award they received. Still, it would have been nice to see Marvel’s Spider-Man represented during the big night for video games.

Maybe if it had more Screwball….