Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Update Gets New Graphics Settings, Patch Notes Revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PC via Steam got its second update this week following the first the launched just a couple of days ago. While this first update was largely geared towards fixing bugs and other issues players had reported in relation to the settings allowed for by the PC platform, this latest update added some new graphics settings itself for players to toy around with.

Two of those new settings come in the form of sharpness sliders. One sharpness slider has been added that's connected to the game's upscaling feature while the other slider controls the overall sharpness of the game similar to the one players will find in the photo mode.

Outside of these sharpness sliders, another new setting is the option to force the game to display at one of two different aspect ratios for those who want to play Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in a wide-view format. The rest of the update detailed in the patch notes below deals largely with bugfixes once more.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.824.1.0 Patch Notes

Added sharpness sliders for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling.

Added a sharpness slider that controls in-game sharpness.

Added an option to force the aspect ratio to 32:9, 21:9, etc.

Finetuned the spawn rates for Crowd and Traffic Density settings, to better reflect various modes.

Implemented a fix for a bug that turned objects into spiked distorted geometry.

Fixed white artifacts appearing around buildings while swinging through the city.

Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes, including a crash that would occur when enabling ray-tracing on PCs with Intel Ivy Bridge CPUs.

Various visual fixes related to ray-tracing on the Very High Geometry Detail setting.

Fixed a bug that prevented some players from progressing in the Spider-Hack mission.

Fixed black blobs and sparkling pixel artifacts on characters when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.

Enabled Gyro Aiming on Steam Deck for Black Cat Stakeouts and interactable objects.

Various UI fixes for Steam Deck.

Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching when the installation folder contained non-Latin characters.

Improved field of view and cinematic blur transitions.

Improved error handling when Controlled Folder Access prevents the launch of the game.

Various visual fixes related to ultrawide aspect ratios and multi monitor setups.

Various fixes related to mouse and keyboard controls.

Stability fixes related to Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with AMD Radeon GPUs.

Various stability fixes and improved logging.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is now available on the PC platform via Steam. You can check out our review of the game here along with some Steam Deck impressions.