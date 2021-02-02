Marvel's Spider-Man Actor Yuri Lowenthal Reveals His Hopes for the PS5 Sequel

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 took the character in some unique directions that fans aren't used to seeing from the hero. At the game's conclusion, Peter's relationships with his supporting cast were far different than they were at the start, and it clearly had an impact on the hero. Actor Yuri Lowenthal is particularly excited about Peter's new status quo, and wants to see it fully explored in a sequel from Insomniac Games. In an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, the Peter Parker actor mentioned his hopes for the upcoming game, and revealed that it will likely be some time before it gets released!

"I keep waiting for my phone to call! They’ve had the Miles game, and with COVID, there’s no way we can get into a motion-capture on a grand scale with all the actors right now, so I don’t know," Lowenthal told ComicBookMovie.com. "I wish I had more to tell you [Laughs]. I wish I had more to tell me!"

"I’m just happy continuing to play the character, to explore his new relationship with MJ, to explore his new relationship with Miles, and to explore a relationship of him without May behind him to support him when he needed her to," Lowenthal continued. "It’s an evolution of a character Insomniac had already taken a big risk and important choice to evolve past where we normally start with Spidey. I’m curious to see where he goes next."

While most takes on Spider-Man start with the character still in high school, Marvel's Spider-Man featured an older, more established version of Peter Parker. This take on the hero still had his share of troubles, however; the game ended with the death of Aunt May, while Peter's friend and mentor Otto Octavius became Dr. Octopus. It's impossible to say where the game's narrative might go from here, but there are certainly a lot of interesting directions that Insomniac can explore!

Of course, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales just released alongside the remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man, so fans of the hero have been given more than enough content to keep them entertained, for the time being. It's impossible to say when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 might release, but hopefully the game will be able to live-up to its predecessors!

What do you want to see from Marvel's Spider-Man 2? Are you excited to see where Peter's arc goes next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!