Marvel's Spider-Man Statue Immortalizes the Fiery Spirit Spider Costume

✖

There’s a new Marvel’s Spider-Man figure currently up for pre-orders that honors the look of one of the more unique costumes in the PlayStation 4 game: The Spirit Spider. Featuring an unclothed white body with a skull in place of the normal Spider-Man mask and a flaming head, the statue was revealed recently by Sideshow Collectibles and is now able to be pre-ordered with the product planned to be shipped out towards the end of the year. It’s part of the Marvel Armory Collection and joins other products based on Peter Parker’s outfits form the Marvel’s Spider-Man game.

Sideshow Collectibles showed off the statue recently to give Marvel’s Spider-Man fans a taste of what they can have in their collections should they choose to own the Spirit Spider statue. It’s around eight inches tall which means it won’t take up too much space in your collection, and while it’s not spitting flames out like the in-game skin did, it’s still a faithfully detailed recreation of the costume.

“Faithfully based on the costume’s in-game model, the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Spirit Spider Suit Statue measures 7.8” tall on a circular black base that evokes the game’s scientific interface,” a description of the statue read. “This highly detailed Marvel collectible captures Peter Parker’s unique ghostly look as though possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance. His eerie appearance features a textured white and blue body, two distinct spider symbols on his chest and back, and a skeletal portrait complete with blue translucent flames. Ethereal energy practically ripples from the Spirit Spider Suit as our hero stands, fists clenched in a battle-ready pose.”

Sideshow has created other Marvel’s Spider-Man statues in the past like the one based on the game’s original Advanced Suit, so if you prefer the more classic look, you can always fall back on that one.

Thankfully, this statue won’t set you back too much if you decide to opt for one or the other. These sorts of collectibles can get quite pricey, but the Spirit Spider look is just $ $84.99. You could do a lot worse when it comes to buying Marvel’s Spider-Man collectibles considering there’s a limited-edition statue that costs $1,100, but you get what you paid for with that one and with the others.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.