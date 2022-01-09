Marvel’s Spider-Man Fan Discovers Black Symbiote Suit Glitch

When Marvel’s Spider-Man launched on PlayStation 4 in 2018, the game offered players a number of alternate costumes to choose from. Over the last three years, additional costumes have been added to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, but there’s one popular look that has been conspicuously absent: Peter’s black symbiote suit. It’s become pretty clear developer Insomniac Games has been holding that suit for a Venom-centric sequel, but Reddit user Lovekiller745 has shared a strange glitch in the game that gives the advanced suit a black appearance similar to that classic design!

Lovekiller745’s images were shared on Twitter by @terry_4wag, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

ComicBook.com

When the black costume was first introduced back in Amazing Spider-Man #252, one of its most notable deviations was the white spider that appeared on the chest. Peter’s advanced suit in the PlayStation game features a similar white spider, which makes this glitch look even more accurate! Of course, the lower half of the costume still has the same blue and red pants, but it looks pretty good, regardless. In fact, this might give fans an idea how the symbiote costume will look in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!

As of this writing, PlayStation has not revealed much about the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man. A brief cinematic trailer for the game was revealed last year, teasing Venom’s role in the narrative. The character will be voiced in the game by Candyman actor Tony Todd, and it will also see the return of Miles Morales. Unfortunately, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 isn’t scheduled to release until sometime in 2023, so fans will just have to wait patiently for new information as Insomniac Games continues development on the sequel!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

