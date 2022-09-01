Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Lets Spidey Become a Murderer

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods may be going a bit too far as the wall-crawler can now murder people. Spider-Man is one of the most human characters in the Marvel pantheon of heroes. Although he is often seen as the best of his given his ability to repeatedly save the day and triumph over evil, he's also able to fall victim to human pitfalls such as revenge and make bad choices. However, one of Spider-Man's rules, one that's rarely broken, is that he won't kill people. That hasn't stopped death from happening as a result of him, but generally, Spider-Man isn't going around intentionally stabbing people, crushing skulls, or doing other murderous acts.

In Marvel's Spider-Man, the player can't always control Spidey's strength, sometimes resulting in enemies getting thrown off buildings. Insomniac made sure that this stays consistent with Spidey's character as much as possible by attaching a web grenade to them and attaching them to a wall before hitting the ground. Well, with the PC release of the game, some players just weren't satisfied with a pacifist Spider-Man. YouTuber and modder jedijosh920 has released a new mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered that disables the web bombs that save falling enemies, instead allowing them to hit the ground with a thud while the webhead watches. You can view the mod in action below and if you're feeling blood thirsty, you can click here to download the mod from NexusMods.

This is one of many amazing mods to be released for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. One of the most viral mods just released last weekend and it allows players to play as Kermit the Frog. If that wasn't weird enough, you can also play as Uncle Ben's gravestone. Needless to say, modders are really thinking outside of the box with this game and it seems like this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is out now on PC. Have you installed any mods? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.