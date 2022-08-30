Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Turns Spidey into Kermit the Frog

A new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mod may be the most whacky, but amazing one yet because it features none other than Kermit the Frog. The modding scene for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has been pretty crazy throughout the month of August. Fans had high expectations for the modding community for this game given the immense possibilities with Spider-Man. Given the character has 60 years of history, exists within the vast Marvel universe, and has all kinds of amazing and whacky powers, the potential for mods is rich. Fans wasted no time either as they added in mods to play things like Uncle Ben's gravestone and beloved TV lawyer Saul Goodman.

The latest Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mod making the rounds is legendary green Muppet Kermit the Frog. Videos on Twitter started going viral after user and modder TangoTeds showcased the puppet assaulting goons on the street. Kermit the Frog is obviously known for being a loving, caring character that promotes kindness and friendship. He's also not real and is controlled by having a person stick their hand up his back. So to see him swinging around, punching people, and giving them concussions, it's hard not to see the comedy in it all. TangoTeds made the Kermit the Frog Spider-Man mod available to download on NexusMods over the weekend, ensuring everyone has a chance to understand what how it feels to be a green frog that can unleash his fury on the criminals of New York. You can click here to download the mod.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods continue to grow more and more ambitious with each passing day. Last week, someone modded Daredevil into the game with a custom model, the first of its kind for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Given the rate at which mods are coming out, it's hard to imagine them slowing down in any capacity. It remains to be seen what the next viral mod will be.

Have you installed any mods for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.