Marvel's Wolverine Has a New Narrative Director

Marvel's Wolverine has gained a new narrative director in the form of Walt Williams. Insomniac Games has quickly built up a reputation for its as some of the best storytellers in gaming. The team really showed its potential with games like Resistance, but found major critical and commercial acclaim with its Spider-Man games. Although Insomniac is deep into development on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac also confirmed that it is working on Marvel's Wolverine. This will be the first AAA Wolverine game since Activision's beloved X-Men Origins: Wolverine, so the bar has been set for the character.

Spec Ops: The Line and Star Wars: Battlefront II writer Walt Williams has joined Marvel's Wolverine as the game's narrative director. The role will position Williams to help tell the story of the game using every possible element of the game. As put in a GamesIndustry.biz article about the title, narrative directors are there to direct the story and help shape the vision while collaborating with many other creative leads on a game to help strengthen all of the different pillars of a video game. There's not much known about Marvel's Wolverine right now, but it has been suggested it could be quite violent and double down on the stuff people loved in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Given Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated for 2023, it'll likely be a while before we get to see what Wolverine is up to.

I’m too old and tired to figure out how to do a bio change video, but this happened today so that’s fun. pic.twitter.com/9ydrZoXm6Y — Walt Williams (@waltdwilliams) May 19, 2022

Nevertheless, it's clear Insomniac is surrounding themselves with exceptionally talented storytellers. Spec Ops: The Line is one of the best military shooters of the last decade. The game was incredibly gritty and had the player partake in some awful actions to survive and complete their mission, creating a powerful morality tale. With the darkness and violence of a game like that, Walt Williams seems well suited for a mature game like Marvel's Wolverine.

Marvel's Wolverine will release exclusively on PlayStation 5.

