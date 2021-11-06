Marvel’s Wolverine Reveals New Details in Recent Job Listing

Marvel’s Wolverine, the upcoming project from developer Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5, has revealed a handful of details via a new job listing. Earlier this year, Insomniac surprisingly announced the title during a PlayStation event, but it didn’t have much to say about the game at that time. Luckily, this new job opening in question has now shed a bit more light on the game and gives us a better idea of where Insomniac is currently at in development.

Advertised by those at Insomniac in recent days, the studio put out a call for a new gameplay programmer to help work on Marvel’s Wolverine. Insomniac says that this job is one that will work in tandem with the Game Director to help create the version of Wolverine that will be seen in the game. “We’re looking for a gameplay programmer who excels at designing and implementing character behavior, controls, and camera for 3rd-person AAA action games. This person will partner with the Game Director to craft an extraordinary player experience for projects like Marvel’s Wolverine — the quintessential Logan!,” said a description for the job. Insomniac designer Drew Murray added on social media that this position will also help dictate “everything else that goes with moving and playing as Logan”.

https://twitter.com/DrewMaru29/status/1456734836110999557

Even though no explicit bits of information related to the story and world of Marvel’s Wolverine were given away here, the description of this job as a whole tells us that this game is still very early on in the development process. For Insomniac to still be looking for new employees to come in and help create such integral parts of their own version of Wolverine indicates that there’s still a lot of work left to be done. And while this news isn’t that surprising, it reaffirms that we’re going to be waiting quite a long time to see this one hit store shelves.

At this point in time, Marvel’s Wolverine hasn’t been given a release window of any sort by Insomniac or PlayStation Studios. Whenever it does end up launching, though, it will be exclusive to the PS5 platform.

What are your thoughts on these new pieces of information related to Marvel's Wolverine? And in what year do you think the game will actually come out?