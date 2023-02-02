New Marvel's Wolverine Rumor Hints at M Rating, Release Windows

PlayStation developer Insomniac Games has been quiet on the topic of Marvel's Wolverine ever since the game was first announced back in 2021, though a new rumor about the game may give fans of the character some bits of info they've been hoping to hear. The latest rumor about Marvel's Wolverine suggests that, as fans hoped, the game is indeed targeting a "mature" rating, though the accompanying details about a prospective release window may mean that people will still be waiting for a while before this game releases.

Jeff Grubb of GiantBomb talked about Marvel's Wolverine in a recent podcast episode that went live on Thursday wherein he said he'd heard that the developers were targeting a "Hard R" rating for the game, so an M rating as far as the ESRB is concerned (Marvel Games boss previously spoke to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about how they have indeed talked about giving Marvel games M ratings). He mentioned dismemberment as something that might earn this game an M rating, a feature which, morbid as it may sound, is one that would-be Marvel's Wolverine players have hoped would be included in the game.

He referenced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as something that could get away with not including dismemberment when it comes to using lightsabers but echoed the sentiments of many others by saying that if there's a Wolverine game where he gets to use his claws as his main weapon, he needs to be able to use them in a way that people expect them to work.

In terms of when the game will take place, Grubb said he's heard the game will at least start before Wolverine becomes part of the X-Men so as not to complicate things by having to explain where other X-Men are while Wolverine does his thing. It's also supposedly going to be independent from any of the X-Men movies.

Finally, the release window was talked about. Grubb mentioned that there are two release windows he's heard of: Fall 2024 and 2025. It's worth recalling that Insomniac Games also has Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming out at some point this year, the developer said, so it wouldn't be surprising at all to see this game release in 2025 as opposed to late 2024.