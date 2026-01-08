GTA 6 Insider Has Fans Fearing a Another Release Date Delay Is Coming

A new update tied to Grand Theft Auto 6 has come about from a reputable video game industry insider, and it has fans worrying that another release date delay could be on the way. When GTA 6 was first unveiled back in 2023, it came with a broad release window of 2025. Sadly, this window wasn’t met, which resulted in the game being pushed to May 2026. And while fans thought that this new release date would hold firm, near the end of 2025, Rockstar Games announced that it would be delaying the next Grand Theft Auto entry once again to a date in November 2026. Currently, this new launch date is holding steady, but it now sounds like that might not be the case for good.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Button Mash podcast, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier shared the latest info that he has heard about GTA 6 and its development. Schreier said based on what he’s been told, GTA 6 still isn’t content complete, which means that Rockstar cannot yet move onto the final phase of development. Despite this, many within Rockstar remain optimistic that the game’s current release date is feasible, which is something that wasn’t believed with previous launch windows. Still, Schreier said that the current November 2026 window for the game is one that even those in charge at Rockstar aren’t sure about just yet.

“This is a big and complicated game and the last I heard, it was still not content complete,” Schreier said. “[Rockstar is] still making stuff and will hopefully be done with that soon and will just have a whole bunch of time for fixing bugs. […] I don’t think anyone at Rockstar could tell you with 100% certainty that they will make it out in November. I think this [release date] feels a little more than Fall 2025 did. That was never real. […] I think that people feel that this is a little bit more solid.”

GTA Fans Should Be Worried

While it’s encouraging to hear that those within Rockstar Games feel confident that this current release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 can be met, it’s also concerning to hear that the game might still not be content complete. For a game that is the size of GTA 6, the bug fixing and polishing stage of development is one that’s likely going to be quite extensive. As such, Rockstar might need to allocate more time to this area of its creation than many other studios would with their own games. If it didn’t, it could result in GTA 6 shipping in a buggy or problematic state that would surely frustrate tens of millions of fans around the globe.

The good news is that Rockstar still has plenty of time. Grand Theft Auto 6 is still 11 months away from its arrival and Rockstar has a worldwide staff of thousands. Hopefully, for eager fans, another release date delay won’t be in the cards for the most anticipated gaming launch in history.

At the moment, Grand Theft Auto 6 is slated to release on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. A PC version of the game has yet to be announced, but will likely arrive in the months or years after the console edition.

