Marvel’s Wolverine Narrative Developer Joins Cyberpunk Studio to Work on Project Orion

CD Projekt Red not only has a new game in-development for the ever-popular The Witcher franchise, the studio is also developing the highly-anticipated sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 – Project Orion. The project entered full development earlier this year and added several exciting additions to the developer team with Fable’s former narrative lead Anna Megill, Dan Hernberg (Amazon Games, Blizzard), Ryan Barnard (Ubisoft), Alan Villani (WB Games), and Alexander Freed (BioWare). While these additions announced back in February add a robust roster to Project Orion, CD Projekt Red was not nearly done with adding incredible talent to the team – and a new member has been revealed today thanks to LinkedIn.

The newest revealed addition to CD Projekt Red’s team has actually been working for the studio since last month, with the announcement on LinkedIn confirming the details now that the time is right. Mary Kenney, who is a former Insomniac Games associate narrative director who filled the role of head writer on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and co-led the story of the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine game, is now filling a senior writer position at CD Projekt Red.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Without further ado, it’s time to announce my new job! Today was my first day as a senior writer at CD Projekt Red (best known for The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077),” Kenney’s post on LinkedIn begins. “I can’t wait to talk more about my project, I’m thrilled to be getting back into RPGs, and my team is talented, welcoming, and just flat-out cool. Here’s to a new adventure[.].” Per Kenney’s description of her new position at the studio her duties on Project Orion are outlined, including: “Writer on a story-driven RPG, responsible for pitching storylines, writing dialogue and scenes, creating characters, and crafting quests on Project Orion.”

At the moment what exactly Project Orion will entail and offer to gamers as an experience is a fairly substantial number of question marks – we know the story-driven RPG’s name and some of its team, of course, but significant details like setting and story will likely remain to be a mystery for quite some time as the game is in the early stages of development at this moment. As it’s still so early in official development it will be years before the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel sees the light of day, but at this point in time it’s looking promising with a great development team bringing it to life.