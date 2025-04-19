PS1 Game From 1996 Now Free in Limited Time Promotion

PS1 was filled with some of the most iconic games back in 1996. It was arguably one of the system’s best years as it ushered in several franchises that are still alive today. Crash Bandicoot, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, and Persona all saw their debut nearly 30 years ago. It also housed some incredibly popular titles gamers still talk about, like Tekken 2, Suikoden, and Twisted Metal 2. Now, gamers around the globe have the opportunity to grab one of the PS1’s cult classics for free as part of a promotion. However, the offer is only for a limited time, so players might want to act fast on this one.

Right now, the PS1 action-adventure game Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain is free with Prime Gaming. Developed by Silicon Knights and published by Crystal Dynamics, this 1996 release is the first entry in the beloved Legacy of Kain franchise. This series would spawn the fan-favorite 1999 game Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, as well as a direct sequel in 2002 called Blood Omen 2.

As with most freebies, there is a catch. Players interested in grabbing Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain for free do have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to redeem the offer. It’s also worth noting that this is for a PC code that can be redeemed on GOG.com. However, unlike other memberships like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, players can keep the game even when their subscription to Amazon Prime expires. There are millions of members of Amazon’s subscription service, so there are surely some folks who can take advantage of this offer.

Prime members do have a bit of time before this offer for Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain expires. Specifically, players can claim their GOG.com copy of the action-adventure game until May 21st. Once that time expires, so too does the free code.

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain

Synopsis: “The nobleman Kain has been slain by a group of bandits and in his death, he is revived by the necromancer Mortanius for his own ends. Kain is returned in the form of a vampire and yearns to exact vengeance on those who killed him. Stronger and faster than a human being, coupled with a thirst for blood that must be satisfied regularly, he is able to dispatch his killers quickly. However, Mortanius and other forces seek to use him as a tool in a greater plot. Mortanius is of the Circle of Nine, the guardians of the Pillars of Nosgoth. These pillars, connected to the world and balancing the forces, have become corrupted and the Circle members been driven mad. At the Pillars, Kain meets Ariel – a former guardian of the Pillar of Balance, now a spirit after being murdered by an unseen assailant. She informs Kain of his relation to the Pillars and that the only way for him to restore the balance is to seek out each guardian and kill them. The fate of Nosgoth may hang on Kain decisions.”