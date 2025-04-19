New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 19th

Hoping everyone had a Good Friday yesterday. As we enter the holiday weekend, it’s time to cook some delicious Easter food and celebrate with family and friends. For someone who celebrates Greek Easter, our tradition is to crack red dyed hard-boiled eggs and see whose egg doesn’t break. When it comes to cracking under pressure, let’s not forget that even though people aren’t on a tight schedule, unless you are making countless loaves of bread like my family is, it’s important to remember to take time for yourself by playing the latest games on The New York Times app. Whether you go to Connections or Strands first is up to you, but let’s tackle the main attraction – Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle wasn’t too tricky, but for today, April 19th, the NYT Wordle puzzle is another mildly difficult solve. For those looking for tips, hints, or the solution for today’s game, we’ve got exactly what you need.

The New York Times has been bringing new Wordle puzzles daily on its platform since 2021. Millions of users have tested their knowledge by trying to crack the five-letter code, which can be quite difficult considering the game has gone through thousands of words over the years. Each puzzle has players solve a five-letter word with up to six opportunities to guess the final solution. Every guess provides feedback through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate where and which letters belong in the answer.

While the Star Wars Celebration is ongoing, we can celebrate the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders going back online after being put on hiatus due to Trump's tariffs. With the price still at $450 for the console, the accessories have increased, including Amiibos, which will affect all Nintendo collectors. On the entertainment side, we got a glimpse into James Gunn's newest film on Superman Day, which looks to be quite the summer blockbuster to tee up the DC Universe. With this, my starting word for today is "minty" since we are getting a new take on Superman and because mint is also money, which I have no doubt will be a major beneficiary for both of these projects. The starter word has two yellow blocks.

A refreshing guess to help out with Wordle #1400.

The word “minty” has two yellow blocks with I and N, which sets us up pretty nicely. Many five-letter words have these two letters, so it can be tricky to place where I and N will go. Keeping the letters together is the best way to find which words to look for, so find a word with IN. If you want to know today’s solution, you can find it below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 19th is “Inbox.” X is a rare letter, which is why this was a challenging one to solve. We will be back tomorrow for Easter Sunday with another Wordle puzzle piece. Keep hoping along, players.