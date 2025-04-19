8 X-Men Characters We Want in Marvel’s Wolverine

After a successful run with its Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the developers at Insomniac Games are set to tackle a new character in the Marvel Universe: Wolverine. Marvel’s Wolverine was officially announced a few years ago with a short teaser trailer. We don’t know when Insomniac is planning to drop Marvel’s Wolverine, but the character’s long history in comics, television, and film gives Insomniac a massive catalog of characters and storylines to pull from. With that in mind, here are the Marvel characters we hope pop up in Marvel’s Wolverine.

Before diving in, it’s important to note that quite a bit of Insomniac data leaked in 2023, which gave interested fans the option to read through the supposed plot for Marvel’s Wolverine. Our list won’t include any info about those leaks, but there will likely be some crossover. That said, remember that story details could change between the leak and the final product, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few non-leaked characters pop up in Marvel’s Wolverine. Now, on to the list.

Sabretooth

You cannot have a Wolverine game without Sabretooth. The two characters are intricately connected throughout their history. Not only have they constantly been in and out of each other’s lives, but Sabretooth shares some of Wolverine’s abilities, most notably his regenerative healing factor.

Sabretooth will make a phenomenal villain in Marvel’s Wolverine. We wouldn’t have him as the main antagonist, but as a mid-boss, he could fill a similar role to what Kraven did in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Mister Sinister

Speaking of main antagonists, Mister Sinister would be our choice. That said, Romulus wouldn’t be a bad pick if Insomniac decides to have a deeper cut for Wolverine’s first game under the developer’s umbrella.

Known at the time as Nathaniel Essex, Sinister heavily experimented on Wolverine around the time he was introduced to Sabretooth. On top of that connection, Mister Sinister is heavily involved in the X-Men universe, providing future links to heroes like Cyclops and villains like Apocalypse.

Silver Fox

Silver Fox was one of Logan’s earliest love interests. The two had a dog named Old Blue, which Silver Fox had to put down after it contracted rabies. Sadly, she was killed by Sabretooth on Wolverine’s birthday.

However, another person claiming to be Silver Fox would eventually join Wolverine and Sabretooth in Team X. We won’t spoil what happens between them, but it’s a fun storyline that Insomniac could easily spin into a solid string of side quests.

The Hand

The Hand is a supervillain organization that Wolverine had to deal with during his time in Japan after World War II. That’s enough to pull them into the mix as a form of fodder enemies; however, Insomniac could use them to set up future games. It’s increasingly baffling that Daredevil hasn’t joined the Triple-A game space, and introducing The Hand here would be a great way for Insomniac to set that up.

Professor X

With Marvel’s Wolverine being the introduction of mutants to Insomniac’s universe, Professor X seems like a shoo-in. As the leader of the X-Men, he seems like the perfect character for Wolverine to meet toward the end of the game, providing the hero with a chance to join his school. That would set up a future game focusing on the X-Men as a unit, with Wolverine as one of its members.

Jean Grey

If Silver Fox doesn’t make her way into Marvel’s Wolverine, Insomniac is likely to focus on one of his other love interests, with Jean Grey being the most probable. If the developers go this direction, it’ll be interesting to see how they implement her.

After all, it’d be tough to have Jean without Cyclops, but he doesn’t seem like a character who would pop up in Wolverine’s first outing. Either way, Insomniac should use a Jean appearance to help set up the X-Men’s future. She can be the bridge between the main story to Wolverine meeting Professor X and the rest of the crew.

Nightcrawler

We don’t know how far Marvel’s Wolverine will go into Logan’s story. That said, if we get to meet a few X-Men beyond Jean Grey and Professor X, there are two we can’t wait to see Wolverine meet up with.

Nightcrawler has become one of Wolverine’s best friends among the X-Men. The two are constantly ribbing each other during training and joined the team at the same time. Plus, Nightcrawler’s teleportation ability would be a blast to play with if Nightcrawler becomes a controllable cameo character.

Colossus

Speaking of fun gameplay, if Colossus does make it into Marvel’s Wolverine, Insomniac better include the Fastball Special. For non-comic fans, the move refers to the giant Colossus tossing the diminutive Wolverine through the air to take out attackers. We don’t need Colossus to feature heavily in this first game, but seeing the first Fastball Special in action during the climactic fight would be a treat for comic readers.